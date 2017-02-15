India wants friendly ties with Pakistan says Parrikar

Bengaluru

Indian Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has welcomed the “calm” on the Line of Control (LoC) and said India wants to have friendly relationship with Pakistan. He, however, added that this does not mean India will not be prepared for any eventuality.

Responding to a question on reports of ceasefire violations declining since General Qamar Bajwa took charge of Pakistan army last November, the Defence Minister said he appreciates that the new Pakistani General has managed to make his forces understand their neighbour’s concerns.

“We wish to have good relationship with Pakistan and China. There should be no reason why we should be fighting and consider them with doubt. As far as I am concerned, I don’t consider any action as doubt. If he has kept calm, then I welcome it. “But that doesn’t mean I will not be prepared. My preparedness is an independent exercise, which is not offensive. It is for my defence,” the minister said.

Responding to another question on reports of China deploying aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons along the Indian border, Parrikar said, “If security interests of India are in danger, we will take adequate steps to protect ourselves.”—INP

