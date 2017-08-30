India violating Indus Water Treaty: Kh Asif

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Foreign Affairs has said that India is continually violated the Indus Water treaty; he added that any unilateral plans by India aimed at modifying the terms of Indus Water Treaty will not be acceptable to Pakistan. India is involved in serious belligerence on water issue as it has been designing many water resources, said the Foreign Minister. Addressing a seminar titled ‘Indus Water Treaty: Issues and Recommendations‘ organized by Institute of Strategic Studies in here on Tuesday, the minister said that “we are still fulfilling our due responsibility with respect to the Treaty. “Pakistan has conveyed its reservations regarding the construction of hydro electric and storage projects by India” said Asif. He urged World Bank to play its due role to resolve the issue as India has deliberately delayed it. Pakistan is not dependent for water as it owns one hundred and forty maf of water and also the water springing through melting of glaciers, said Khawaja Asif. He stated, however, underscored the need for proper utilization of water resources by using modern techniques of water conservation. Earlier, India has asked the World Bank not to rush in to resolve a dispute with Pakistan over the Kishanganga and Ratle hydropower projects. Indian officials told a World Bank representative in New Delhi on January 5 that any differences over the projects can be resolved bilaterally or through a neutral expert. Pakistan has objected to the projects – being built by India in Jammu and Kashmir – on the grounds that they violate the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) between the two countries. After India rejected the charge, Pakistan has gone to the World Bank – the designated IWT mediator. The minister also said that Pakistan has always expressed its willingness to resolve all issues with India through dialogue including the water distribution problem said Asif. Modern techniques in irrigation and agriculture and building reservoirs for water storage are key areas to focus, he said. Minister highlighted the importance of building water resources following the recent climatic changes. He said the incumbent government has focused on construction of small dams keeping in view the emerging water challenges. He said leveling of fields by laser machinery is also being done to ensure its proper and maximum utilization

