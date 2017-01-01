India violates LoC on first day of 2017

Muzaffarabad

Indian forces violated the ceasefire at the beginning of new year on Sunday by indulging in unprovoked firing at the civilian areas along the Line of Control.

According to details, the Indian forces opened firing in Poonch sector on Sundaymorning which continued for a while. After the Indian firing in Sher, Shakti and Doda areas of Poonch Sector, the Pakistan troops gave a befitting reply. The effective reply by Pakistan army silenced the Indian guns.

There are no reports of any loss of life.—INP