India using undemocratic means to defame Kashmir movement

Islamabad

The Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum has expressed serious concern over shifting of Hurriyat leaders Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar and Farooq Ahmed Dar to New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail and questioning of the wife of senior resistance leader, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, by India’s Enforcement Directorate.

The forum spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar termed these acts as repressive measures to muzzle the genuine voice for freedom of Kashmir, KMS reported.

He said, there is no justification in quizzing the wife of Shabbir Shah who had just gone to meet her husband and was detained in a police station. The statement described her arrest as serious violation of the dignity of the women and the legal procedure laid down by law.

To defame Kashmir’s genuine political struggle, the spokesman maintained, India is using undemocratic and illegal means through National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate by going for an arrest spree of resistance leaders on frivolous charges just to build pressure on the resistance leadership to abandon representing people’s aspirations.

He said moves by NIA and ED are aimed at damaging the credibility of the resistance leadership in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the spokesman paid tributes to the youth killed by Indian troops at Samboora, Pampore, saying that people of Kashmir are offering priceless sacrifices for a sacred cause and these sacrifices would not be allowed to go waste.—APP