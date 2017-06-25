India using other countries’ soil to sabotage peace in Pakistan: FO

Says RAW’s role in recent wave of terrorism cannot be ignored

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria on Saturday said that Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing’s (RAW) involvement in in recent wave of terrorism in Pakistan cannot be ignored.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has concrete evidence regarding Indian agency’s involvement in sabotaging peace in Balochistan and Karachi.

“We are well aware of the mindset that is trying to destabilize Pakistan,” he stated, adding that Islamabad is ready to cooperate with Afghanistan to deal with menace of terror.

Nafees Zakaria said that India is using agents and land of other countries to sabotage peace in Pakistan. He said that Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav had confessed his crime and involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan. Full legal procedure had been followed in his trial.

Earlier, Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan contacted Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar, DG Rangers Sindh Major General Muhammad Saeed and Inspector General FC Balochistan Major General Nadeem Ahmad to discuss overall security situation.

During the telephonic conversation, a decision was taken to further enhance monitoring of crossing points with Afghanistan.

Chaudhry Nisar noted that whenever the crossing points are opened, the country witnesses increased acts of terrorism. He said strict monitoring should be carried out of those using the points for movement.

The Minister also sought details of the evidence collected so far regarding the terrorist acts in Quetta, Parachinar and Karachi.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said dastardly terror acts cannot weaken the resolve of the nation against terrorism. He said Pakistan will respond to such cowardly acts with full force.

Originally Published NNI