India using force to suppress Kashmiris’ struggle: JKSPF

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum (JKSPF), Advocate Devinder Singh, has said that for last so many years, Indian forces’ personnel are using brute force to crush the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and their just struggle for right to self-determination.

Advocate Devinder Singh addressing a function organized by JKSPF at Mira Shaib in Jammu said that when the UN Security Council passed its Kashmir resolution on April 21, 1948, it was supported by the US, the UK and France. He said the resolution stated that the future of Kashmir must be ascertained in accordance with the wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He appealed to the world powers to use their influence on India to start a peace process with Pakistan and associate the UN as well as the people of Jammu and Kashmir with it to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute.—KMS