Kulgam

In occupied Kashmir, clashes erupted after Indian forces cordoned off Tarigam village in Kulgam district. As soon as a joint team of Indian army and police cordoned off the village and launched search operation, people started coming out of their houses and started raising anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. The forces’ personnel used brute force on the protesters, triggering clashes. The protesters forced the army and police to call off the operation in the village.—KMS