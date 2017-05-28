‘India using Daesh card to suppress Kashmiris’

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz condemned violence against Kashmiris by Indian forces, saying the country is making claims about the presence of Daesh in the valley to suppress Kashmiris’ struggle.

In a statement issued by the foreign office, he called upon the international community, United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the members of UN’s P-5 group to help end the slaughter of the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The adviser condemned the ban on media in the valley, saying India has banned social, electronic and print media in the country to stop reports of its brutality from surfacing.

India has also resorted to flaring tensions along the Line of Control to divert attention from its crimes against Kashmiris, Aziz said.

He said that India is continuously violating LoC ceasefire agreements and expressed reservations about targeting of civilian populations along the LoC.

“Thousands of men and women in India have started a movement against the country; India is trying to frame these Kashmiri men and women as terrorists,” said Aziz.

He said that the Indian forces are killing Kashmiri youth in fake encounters. Aziz said Pakistan has taken up the issue of attempts to convert the Kashmiri populace into a minority in the UN.