India urged to shun its intransigence on Kashmir dispute

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference leaders, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Bilal Siddiqui, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash and Hakeem Abdul Rasheed have urged India to shun its obduracy over the Kashmir dispute and settle it in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

The APHC leaders addressing a public gathering in Chee area of Islamabad district strongly condemned the killing of a civilian, Muhammad Yousuf Butt, by Indian Army in Kupwara. Expressing shock over the killing, they said that Indian men in uniform had been given full liberty to kill unarmed civilians who dared to raise their voice against the Indian occupation.

The civilian, Muhammad Yousuf Butt, was killed at Panzgam in the district on Thursday when Indian Army personnel resorted to indiscriminate firing on peaceful demonstrators who were protesting against a siege and search operation in the area.—KMS