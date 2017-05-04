India urged to realise explosive situation in IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyet forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that time has come when India should realize the volatile situation in the territory and pave the ways for settlement of the decades-old Kashmir dispute.

This was said at a meeting of the forum, which was presided by its Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in Srinagar, today. The meeting stressed the urgency of resolution of the long-pending dispute to save the lives of millions of people living in South Asia. Others who attended the meeting included Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, Muhammad Musaddiq Aadil, Masroor Abbas Ansari, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and Abdul Majeed Banday. The participants on the occasion condemned the spree of killings and arrests unleashed by Indian forces in the territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party and Kashmir High Court Bar Association in their statements strongly condemned the thrashing and beating of women members of a Kashmiri family by Indian troops in Sopore area of Baramulla district. They said that Indian occupational forces were venting their frustration by unleashing a reign of terror on defenseless people particularly the womenfolk in Kashmir.

Four women members of the family including an MBBS student with marks of torture in their faces told media men at Press Colony in Srinagar that troops barged into their house, yesterday, and subjected them to ruthless thrashing and beating.

Meanwhile, the data released by Kashmir Media Service, on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day, today, shows that occupied Kashmir is one of the most dangerous places in the world where people associated with the press and media are carrying out their professional duties in the most difficult situation. 10 journalists have been confirmed as being killed while they were performing their profession duties since 1989. The report said the journalists in Kashmir almost routinely face manhandling, abductions, murder attempts and death threats by Indian troops.

On the other hand, mobile internet and social networking websites are already blocked for a month in the Kashmir Valley. The order directed all Internet service providers to block users’ access to 22 platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, WhatsApp, and YouTube. The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, an independent watchdog body, has asked India to immediately revoke the one-month ban on access to Internet services in Kashmir.—KMS