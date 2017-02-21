India trying to hamper Pak militancy fight: Bajwa

Sophia Siddiqui

Rawalpindi

The Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said Pakistan is fully aware of the Indian designs and her support to terrorism in the country and the region.. Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadev is one clear proof of Indian motives and his case will be taken to the logical conclusion, stated the COAS during his visit to the troops on the Line of Control at Mattewala, Munaawar Sector.

Pakistan has also submitted evidence with the United Nations about the Indian subversive activities in Pakistan based on the confessional statement of Kulbushan Yadav. He was arrested March last year in Balochistan. He has admitted involvement in sabotage activities in Pakistan.

The Army Chief said that Pakistan Army will do its duty to protect people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir against all forms of Indian aggression. We will continue our solidarity with people of Indian Occupied Kashmir who are struggling for their right of self determination.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) briefed the COAS about operational situation.

While appreciating operational readiness of the troops, COAS directed that unprovoked Indian Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) be responded effectively. He said that Pakistan Army soldiers are known for their professional competence, motivation and selfless devotion to defence of our motherland and are backbone of Pakistan Army.

The COAS said that Indian CFVs have a design. “On one side it is an effort to divert world’s attention from her atrocities against innocent Kashmiris, on the other; it is an attempt to dilute our response against terrorism and militancy. The targeting of civilians along LOC is deliberate and highly reprehensible.”