India threatens to retaliate at time and place of choosing

Basit rejects India’s claim of mutilating bodies

Observer Report

New Delhi

Despite Islamabad’s repeated rejection of Indian army claims that Pakistani soldiers had killed two Indian soldiers across the Line of Control (LoC) and mutilated their bodies, Indian Vice-Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Sarath Chand on Tuesday said what the Indian Army “will do” could not be discussed in public, The Hindu reported.

“We will do it at the time and place of our choosing,” Chand threatened, speaking at a public event.

Earlier this week, the Indian army had alleged that Pakistani forces fired rockets and mortar bombs at two Indian posts across the LoC and mutilated the bodies of two soldiers on patrol. The allegation was strongly refuted by the Pakistan Army.

“They said today their forces have not done it. Then who has done it? They have done it and they have to take responsibility and face the consequences,” Chand accused, disregarding Pakistan’s dismissal of the claims. Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit on Wednesday rejected allegations of Indian soldiers’ mutilation, saying ‘no such incident occurred along the Line of Control (LoC)’.

Basit was summoned by Indian Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar to convey India’s outrage at the alleged mutilation of the bodies of two Indian soldiers on May 1, 2017. India demands action against Pakistani soldiers and commanders responsible,” tweeted Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay.