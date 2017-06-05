India tests surface to surface QR SAM

New Delhi

India on Sunday successfully test fired its first all weather tracked-chassis Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QR-SAM), India’s state-run broadcaster All India Radio (AIR) said.
The missile was launched from a mobile launcher in the Integrated Test Range (ITR) off Odisha coast at Chandipur at around 12:39 p.m. local time.
The broadcaster reported that the test was carried out for validating various parameters of the sophisticated weapon system to further strengthen its air defence system.—NNI

