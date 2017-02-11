India test-fires interceptor missile

Balasore

India successfully test-fired its interceptor missile off the Odisha coast on Saturday, achieving a significant milestone in the direction of developing a two-layered Ballistic Missile Defence system.

The interceptor was launched from Abdul Kalam Island (Wheeler Island) of ITR at about 7.45 AM.

This mission, termed as “PDV mission is for engaging the targets in the exo-atmosphere region at an altitude above 50 km of earth’s atmosphere”, said a Defence Research Development Organisation official. “Both, the PDV interceptor and the two stage target missile, were successfully engaged,” he said, reports ToI.