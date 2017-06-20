India, stooges pushing Kashmiri youth to wall: Leaders

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyet leaders Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi and Nayeem Ahmad Khan have said that India and its stooges are pushing Kashmiri youth to the wall.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a statement issued in Srinagar, stressing dialogue for resolution of the Kashmir dispute said that New Delhi had to agree to come on table and start a new beginning. He said that India’s policy of stubbornness and coercion was main reason behind prevailing uncertainty in the region. Terming the stand of the people of Kashmir as right, he said despite limitless oppression on them, they had remained steadfast in their demand for right to self-determination.

The Chairman of Jammu Kashmir liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement said that Zubair Ahmad Turray was a classic example of how India and its local stooges were pushing Kashmiri youth to the wall. He said that oppression unleashed against the youth was the worst kind of state terrorism. He said that from the last four years he saw this innocent young boy in Srinagar Central Jail under the charges of ‘stone pelting’. Every time his PSA was quashed by high court or got bail from judiciary he was slapped with a fresh PSA. His family was constantly terrorized and humiliated by police and other forces and he was virtually denied every legal and democratic right and hence pushed to the wall by Indian state and their local stooges. He left with no option but to join armed struggle, added Yasin Malik.—KMS