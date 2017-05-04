India sticks to intransigence, belligerence

BY rejecting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s suggestion of multilateral talks on lingering Kashmir dispute, India once again demonstrated on Tuesday that it is not at all willing to address outstanding disputes with Pakistan. One is not surprised over the reaction of Indian external affairs ministry on the Turkish offer as in the past also dismissing such offers made by others including Iran, the US and the UN Secretary General drew same kind of negative response, which is nothing but sheer pig-headedness and an attempt to escape the path that leads to just solution of the decades-old dispute in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Pakistan on the other hand has always welcomed offers of mediation emanating from different quarters and it has always been encouraging the US and the UN to play its due role for resolution of the Kashmir dispute. The Turkish President’s offer of multilateral approach to resolve the Kashmir dispute was also welcomed with the same spirit by Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz who also dismissed India’s proposals to resolve the dispute bilaterally saying that New Delhi has scuttled all opportunities for meaningful dialogue over the past two decades. What the adviser has stated is no exaggeration but record of past events clearly expose true face of India that it does not want any forward movement for resolution of outstanding disputes. It speaks for bilateral engagements with Pakistan but what has been the outcome of past dialogues? Who scuttled those processes? Then question also arises as to why India is afraid of any third-party mediation since there are several instances where the process has really helped reduce tension and resolve disputes amongst different nations. Time has come that world community especially important capitals go beyond making just offers with regard to mediation or for sending fact finding missions to the held Valley. They will have to exert their influence while rising above their economic interests linked with India in order to stop the brutal reign of terror in occupied Kashmir where situation with each passing day is getting worse. The people of Kashmir also want same kind of justice that was done in the case of East Timor and South Sudan. India, on its part, is trying its level best to divert world attention from the gross human rights violations in the Valley including the ban it has imposed on social media that the Kashmiri youth were using to expose Indian atrocities. To malign Pakistan and divert attention from the situation in Kashmir Valley, Indian government once again resorted to baseless propaganda campaign by accusing Pakistan Army of violating ceasefire on the LoC and mutilating bodies of their soldiers. Our military authorities were quick to respond to Indian allegations and while outrightly rejecting the Indian statement made it clear that Pakistan though wants peace and tranquillity at the border but any misadventure will be responded befittingly. The posture that has been adopted by Modi junta since assumption of power and the way it is turning the country to Hindutva and crushing minorities one should not expect anything good from the extremist government. Now the saner elements within India themselves have openly started criticising Modi’s policies. It is high time that our Foreign Office further steps up the diplomatic drive on Kashmir dispute and especially engage with important Muslim capitals exposing not only what New Delhi is doing in occupied Valley but also in its own territory against minorities especially Muslims who are being lynched for slaughtering cows. OIC as an organisation and every Muslim country in its individual capacity have a responsibility to speak against these vicious acts.

