India set final with Pakistan

Edgbaston

Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten century sealed India’s place in a Champions Trophy final against arch-rivals Pakistan after the title-holders thrashed Bangladesh by nine wickets at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Bangladesh’s total of 264 for seven never looked like being enough and was duly made to look inadequate by India’s powerful top-order.

Sharma and fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan (46) put on 87 before Sharma (123 not out) and India captain Virat Kohli (96 not out) completed the job with nearly 10 overs to spare.

Kohli crossed the 8,000 ODI runs barrier during the match, becoming the fastest player to do so in the format.

Their unbroken partnership of 178 delighted the huge India contingent in a crowd of 24,340 – a record for a one-day international at Edgbaston.

Kedar Jadhav dismissed both of Bangladesh’s top-scorers in Tamim Iqbal (70) and Mushfiqur Rahim (61) in a spell of two for 22 in six overs.

The third-wicket duo shared a stand of 123, but Bangladesh’s innings faltered after their exits. India had beaten Pakistan by 124 runs in the teams’ Champions Trophy opener at Edgbaston 11 days ago. But Pakistan themselves trounced much-fancied tournament hosts England by eight wickets in another lopsided semi-final in Cardiff on Wednesday.

Sunday’s match at the Oval in London will be just the second time the Asian giants have met in the final of a major International Cricket Council tournament.—Agencies