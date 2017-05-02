India: Self-declared terrorist state!

Muhammad Azam Minhas

Tatrinote, Azad Kashmir

Former Indian Home Minister, Sushil Kumar Shinde, said on January 20, 2013 that the well-organized training camps working under the management of fundamentalist parties like RSS and BJP are promoting Hindu terrorism around the world. He also explained clearly that these extremist parties were behind the blasts of “Samjhauta Express, Maccca Masjid and Malegaon” and so forth. And now, arrest of Kulbushan Yadav is again a clear-cut proof of a terrorist-State Ex-Indian Army Chief, Gen. V.K. Sing, confessed in September 2013 that he personally founded intelligence units like Technical Services Division to operate terrorism inside Pakistan and use bribe as a tool in Baluchistan and Indian-occupied J&K. A terrorist always supports terrorists naturally!!

An ex-investigating officer, Satish Verma, disclosed that terrorist attacks on Indian Parliament on January 12, 2001 and in Mumbai on November 26, 2008 were carried out by the Indian Government herself for strengthening anti-terrorism laws certainly, nothing else. Honest scholar and writers of even Hindu community were compelled to recognize openly that “the 2002 Gujarat riot was a premeditated violence against Muslims under the directives of the then CM {now PM} Narendra Modi. In this riot about 2900 lives were smashed where, 90 percent were Muslims. ‘O’ Modi claimed during a visit to Bangladesh that India detached East Pakistan.

Last but not the least, out of 90 terrorists, 15 were RAW spies killed through ‘Mother of All Bomb’ dropped recently by the US in Afghanistan! What is going-on in occupied Kashmir? These are a few examples. A book can be written on Indian terrorism if given a task to this writer. Leaving the world aside, though, Indian leadership proving/accepting himself as – Terrorist State – yet, UN is silent. Is it logical? Is UN needed any other proof for declaring India a Terrorist State, the scribe is unable to understand? Note-it, it is appropriate time for doing so. Otherwise, this Organization (UN) will also be responsible equally for further loss of human beings through Indian terrorism on the planet!