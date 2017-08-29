India says military stand off with China ends

Beijing/New Delhi

China and India have agreed to end the standoff in the Donglang area of both countries’ border, China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday.

As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, India has withdrawn border personnel at the face off site at Donglang.The Foreign Ministry also said that China will continue to protect its territorial sovereignty.

However, Chinese troops will “continue to patrol in Doklam in the Sikkim sector” in a sign of “sovereignty over the region,” says a report from Beijing.

In order to avoid a cold shouldered visit to China for a BRICS summit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has begun de-escalation in the months-long Doklam standoff, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday in a dramatic announcement.

An official statement said the step was taken after rounds of bilateral discussions through diplomatic channels, even as reports from Beijing indicated that India has withdrawn unilaterally.

“In recent weeks, India and China have maintained diplomatic communication in respect of the incident at Doklam. During these communications, we were able to express our views and convey our concerns and interests. On this basis, expeditious disengagement of border personnel at the face-off site at Doklam has been agreed to and is on-going,” said the MEA in a press statement.

Chinese official news agency, Xinhua, announced that India has begun withdrawal of its troops.

