India rout Pakistan by 95 runs

Women’s World Cup 2017

London

Team India defeated Pakistan by 95 runs in the high-voltage clash of the ICC Women‘s World Cup in Derby on Sunday. In the chase of mere 169 runs, Sana Mir-led team was wrapped on 74 runs.

Indian player Ekta Bisht bagged the Player-of-theMatch award for her 5 for 18 stellar bowling performance. Sana Mir was the highest scorer of Pakistan with 29 off 82 runs.

Earlier, Pakistani fast bowler Diana Baig and spinner Nashra Sandhu tore apart Indian top order batting, after India won the toss and put Pakistan in to field first.

Diana, in for Kainat Imtiaz, gave Pakistan an early breakthrough by sending opener Smriti Mandhana back to pavilion for 2, leaving India one down for 7 and struggling for runs.

Spinner Nashra struck four times, dismissing Raut for 47, skipper Mithali Raj for 8, Sharma for 28 and Goswami for 14, putting Pakistan well in control in a must-win encounter.

Spinner Sadia Yousuf cleaned up Kaur and Meshram for 10 and 6, respectively. Asmavia Iqbal claimed Verma’s wicket.

Pakistan, led by captain Sana Mir, were looking for their first win of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 to replicate the historic Champions Trophy success of the Men in Green against India, after having lost to South Africa and hosts England in their earlier two games in the tournament.

Pakistan Women lost a closely-fought game against South Africa by 3 wickets and took a 107-run beating by England Women in their second match. Some positives included a superb inning of 79 by opener Nahida Khan against the Proteas and a sure-footed unbeaten fifty by opener Ayesha Zafar against England.

India, meanwhile, has now won all three of their games in the tournament.—Agencies