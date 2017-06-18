India responsible for killing spree

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, APHC General Secretary and the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah has held Indian leaders and their collaborators responsible for the killing spree.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the ruling class, instead of resolving the core issue, wanted to suppress people with the might of 8 lakh forces, adding that authorities had waged a war against the people.

He said the situation indicates that India and its collaborators have decided to launch a strong campaign after Eid and ‘we have to be ready for it. He urged Pakistan and its people arties to intensify efforts for highlighting the plight of Kashmiris across the world.

He also appealed to the international community to take serious note of the Kashmir situation. If the world bodies fail to protect Kashmiris from Indian oppression, New Delhi would eliminate the whole population in the territory.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Mohammad Yasin Malik in a statement in Srinagar, paying rich tributes to recent martyrs including Junaid Matto, Nasir Wani, Aadil Mushtaq, Mohammad Ashraf and Ashan Mushtaq said that blood of Kashmiris was being spilled over with impunity and urged the international community to take stern action against India.—KMS