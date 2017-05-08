India responsible for Kashmir situation: Jehangir

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Working President of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Jahangir Ghani Butt has said the India is responsible for the present prevailing situation in Kashmir where the life and property of the people is under hostage.

Jahangir Ghani Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the atrocities being committed on the people of Kashmir would never ever cow down Kashmiris’ resolve towards the freedom for which Kashmiris had rendered numerous sacrifices. The day is not away when these sacrifices will bear fruits and Kashmir will be freed from the clusters of brutal occupation, he added.

He appealed to the international human rights organizations to take notice of the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. He said that it was high time for the world organizations to break their silence and use their good offices and put pressure on Indian to settle the Kashmir dispute.

Strongly condemning the use of brute forces on protesting students in the length and breadth of Kashmir, he said that India instead of using military might to suppress voices being raised for the freedom should understand that the peaceful movement of Kashmiries had transferred to new generation.—KMS