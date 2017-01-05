India responded with brute force to people’s demand: Shabbir

Srinagar

The General Secretary of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Shabbir Ahmad Shah has said that India responded with brute force to the people of Kashmir’s demand for their legitimate right to self-determination.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah addressing a press conference in Srinagar, today, said that the dissent expressed in a peaceful way was met with brute force and the innocent children were killed, maimed and blinded by those beating the drums of so-called largest democracy in the world. He said that even journalists were not spared, cameras were broken and newspapers were banned for reporting truth.

“What was the crime of lecturer Shabbir Ahmad Monga who was ruthlessly beaten to death by the occupational forces,” he asked. The year 2016 was extremely horrible as the PDP created a record of snatching eyesight of people, he said, and added, “What is more depressing is the attitude of PDP which at the behest of BJP and RSS unleashed a reign of terror on our people and blinded the children. Nowhere in the world is pellet and PAVA used against people but the credit goes to PDP.” Reality is that, he added, every pro-India party – PDP, NC, Congress or others – are servants of New Delhi and working on its agenda.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah expressed condolences with the parents of martyrs including those of Burhan Wani.—KMS