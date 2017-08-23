India rejects Trump’s plea on Afghanistan

NEW DELHI, India has tacitly dismissed US President Donald Trump’s plea that India should do more in Afghanistan because it made billions of dollars in trade with America.

A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, however, also made it clear that India would continue to help Afghanistan, because people of the two countries shared ‘traditional friendship.’

“We have been steadfast in extending reconstruction and development assistance to Afghanistan in keeping with our traditional friendship with its people. We will continue these efforts,” Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said.

New Delhi’s statement on Tuesday cited India’s ‘traditional friendship’ with Afghanistan as the reason for its assistance to the war-ravaged country dismissing Trump’s argument that India should be obliged to do more in Afghanistan because of its trade with America.