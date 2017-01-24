India refuses to send witnesses to Pakistan

Mumbai attack case

Observer Report

Mumbai

India has refused to send its 24 nationals to Pakistan to testify as witness in 2008 Mumbai attack case, diplomatic sources said Tuesday.

The Mumbai attack case is pending for 10 months after the witnesses failed to appear before the court.

Sending Indian citizens to Pakistan is a security risk, said the diplomatic sources, adding that New Delhi has advised Islamabad to send Judicial Commission to India for cross examination.

Sixty-eight Pakistani witnesses have recorded their statements in the case.

The court had summoned 24 witnesses belonging to India in March 2016 and after New Delhi’s reply, the case is pending.