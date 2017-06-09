India ready for two-and-a-half front war, claims army chief

Bipin Rawat

New Delhi

India is ready for “two-and-a-half front war”, Indian Army chief general Bipin Rawat has said, referring to Pakistan, China and internal security threats.

In an interview to an Indian news agency, Indian army chief also said on Thursday the situation in Kashmir would normalise soon, adding Pakistan was using social media to stoke unrest in the Valley.

His remarks come at a time when Kashmir is facing a fresh round of street protests, with youngsters clashing with security forces, which are also pelted with stones during operations against militants.

“Pakistan is spreading disinformation among the youth of Kashmir with doctored videos and messages. This is further supported by some of the people in the Valley who spread it and glamorise the young boys who have joined terrorist organisations,” Rawat claimed. Security forces and installations have come under increased attacks in the Valley as well as the line of control, the de facto border between India and Pakistan.

On Thursday morning, a soldier was killed along the LoC in Nowgam sector. Indian Government estimates that around 200 militants are active in the Valley. Groups such as the Jamaat-ud-Dawa are aggressively using social media to woo youngsters.

Messaging platforms like WhatsApp have come under increased scrutiny especially for their role in getting stone-pelters at the sites of anti-militancy operations.—INP