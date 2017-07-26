India plans to hire private killer-contractors in Kashmir

Observer Report

London

Diplomatic sources in London have confirmed an earlier report that Indian intelligence has been working to raise a secret ”Assassination Squad” comprised of dozens of private contractors to eliminate Kashmiri activists.

The Indian intelligence’s idea to raise a ‘Black Water’ style killers’ gang was strongly backed by the Israeli internal security officials during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent to Israel.

Indian government has recently disclosed that it was lifting security cover for Kashmiri leaders and warned that they may be killed by unidentified militants.

The sources in UK have also confirmed that Israeli leaders have advised Indian Prime Minister not to make use of the regular army to eliminate the Kashmir youths who pose a serious threat of resistance.

PM Modi’s Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held series of meetings with senior officials from Israeli’s external intelligence Mossad and Shit Bet (Internal Intelligence) to discuss cooperation in intelligence sharing and pacifying Kashmiri resistance.

Mr. Ajit Doval had agreed to hire some specialist from Israeli-based “International Protection (IP)” founded Israel’s retired men from Intelligence and armed forces.

IP also work as the Elite Units of the Israeli Defense Forces and the National Dignitary Protection Unit (NDP) and have been engaged secretly in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The sources revealed that an Israeli security firm known as “Modiin Ezrachi” and its affiliate “ME-Roy” has also been contacted by the Indian intelligence officials to send some mentors to help develop a private-contractors Unit to eliminate Kashmiri activists and militants.