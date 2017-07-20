India, Pakistan urged to desist from military adventurism

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has expressed serious concern over the escalation of tension between India and Pakistan on the Line of Control in Kashmir and has asked the leadership of both countries to desist from military adventurism.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said the consequences of tension between the two neighboring countries are directly borne by the people of Kashmir on both sides of the Line of Control. He urged New Delhi and Islamabad to put an end to the raging conflict in the region by addressing the 70 year-old Kashmir dispute.

The Mirwaiz, who is under house arrest, said the root cause of tension and bitterness between the two nuclear neighbors is the lingering Kashmir dispute. He said since the situation at LOC is war like, it is no different in Kashmir itself which has been become a war zone witnessing relentless killings, arbitrary arrests and harassment of young boys, imposition of curfews, raids and vandalizing of houses and persecution of Hurriyat leadership. He said until both countries show a will to resolve the issue, innocent lives will continue to be lost and Kashmiris will continue to suffer.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq asked New Delhi to shun its military approach and initiate serious steps towards resolving the Kashmir dispute. He said by denying the reality, the dispute will not go away.

The resistance leader said if India relents its rigidity it is high time that all the three stakeholders to the dispute India, Pakistan and most importantly the people of Kashmir get together and deliberate and resolve the dispute keeping the will and aspirations of the people of Kashmir in view, once and for all.

Meanwhile, A Hurriyat delegation led by Professor Abdul Ghani Butt visited the residence of Tariq Umar Buch, the uncle of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at Lal Bazar to express condolence on his sad demise. Senior leader of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference.—KMS