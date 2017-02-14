India, Pakistan owe Kashmiris lasting solution: Omar

Srinagar

National Conference Working President Omar Abdullah Monday addressed an august gathering of analysts, faculty and students at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in Boston, Massachusetts.

As a panellist on a panel discussion titled ‘Kashmir – Breaking the Impasse’ held during the 2017 India Conference at the prestigious university, Omar Abdullah said both India and Pakistan owe Kashmiris a credible peace process that would result in a sustainable solution of the Kashmir Issue.

“India and Pakistan should stop trying to beat each other at diplomatic fora and claim victory but rather allow the people of Kashmir win from a peace process. Kashmiris have suffered a lot due to the fact that India and Pakistan have failed to initiate a comprehensive and sustained peace process that would simultaneously facilitate dialogue at both external and internal fronts. For what Kashmiris have gone through, they deserve the uninterrupted and undivided attention of both India and Pakistan with a demonstrated intention and political will to resolve the political issue”, Omar Abdullah said while speaking in Boston.

“The institution of dialogue has unfortunately been discredited by rare initiatives taken as fire fighting steps only to be abandoned later.

There is a strong perception in Kashmir that such rare political initiatives were taken only to buy time till relative peace was achieved, only to be left midway and abandoned later.

This has resulted in an atmosphere of skepticism and hopelessness – which makes the issue even more complex.

The first challenge is to restore faith in the institution and processes of dialogue and engagement”, Omar Abdullah added.—RK