India open for talks to resolve issue of Kashmir: Rajnath

Observer Report

Astana

Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said he is open to talks with anyone in a bid to resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute. “In a healthy democracy, even complex issues can be resolved through dialogue. I am open for talks with anyone as long as no one puts conditions for such negotiations,” Hindustan Times quoted the minister as saying. In an apparent reference to Pakistan, Singh said he would not blame the Kashmiri youngsters who pelt stones but those who were brainwashing them. “They are from the other side of the border,” he added. However, the minister also assured that in the future there would be no hurdles or rocks in the path of Kashmiri youngsters. “Our neighbour is up to no good. They are constantly plotting and planning against us… But, in the last three years, things have changed. India is no longer considered a weak country; we have shown (after Uri) we are capable of crossing the border and killing terrorists.