India non-serious about settling Kashmir dispute

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Rasheed has said that India is non-serious about settling the Kashmir dispute.

Er Rasheed addressing a public meeting in Srinagar said that response to talks to resolve Kashmir dispute given by the Indian government in Supreme Court had exposed New Delhi’s casual attitude and insincerity in settling the dispute.

He said that the Attorney General’s statement in the Indian Supreme Court was nothing but distortion and denial of facts.

He said, “Even if Delhi’s revelation to talk to elected representatives is analyzed on merits, there is every reason to conclude that New Delhi is short of ideas and wants just to consume time.”—KMS