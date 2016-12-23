India negating UN SC resolutions on Kashmir dispute: APHC

Syed Hameed Shaheen

Muzaffarabad

Joint Hurriyet leaders have warned that Indian government was out to distort the international disputed character of Jammu and Kashmir with hostile bids to change Muslim majority demography in the State. New Delhi and its local collaborators want to make the disputed Jammu and Kashmir as part of India which is ultra vires to the known UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir, reports said, adding that they were continuously hatching conspiracies for their dirty aims.

Tthe APHC leaders, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash and Hakeem Abdur Rasheed, in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said that such conspiracies were intolerable for the people of Kashmir who, as always, would ill resist them with full force. They said, this dream of India will always remain a dream as the people of Kashmir have a history of not bowing before any foreign aggression. The leaders, however, made it clear that Kashmiris are not against the rehabilitation of West Pakistani Hindu refugees but wanted them to be settled in any city of India and not in the disputed territory of Kashmir. Hurriyet leader and the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) Chairman, Zafar Akbar, in his statement in Srinagar, denouncing the issuance of domicile certificate to West Pakistan Refugees, said that it was a well planned conspiracy against Muslim majority status of the territory.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of United Jihad Council, Syed Salahuddin in a statement said that the Indian government in connivance with its stooges in occupied Kashmir had hatched a conspiracy to change the demographic character of the territory by issuing domicile certificates to the non-Muslim refugees from West Pakistan. “India is repeating in Kashmir what Israel has done in Palestine,” he added.