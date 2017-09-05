India mulling for a dedicated satellite for border surveillance

New Delhi

With tensions rising on India’s borders in recent years, first with Pakistan in 2016 and now with China in Doklam, the Indian government is mulling a dedicated satellite bandwidth for the Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) for better border surveillance, according to Times of India.

The idea is to enable the border guarding forces to monitor the movement of Pakistani and Chinese troops in real time, track terrorist infiltration, map terrain and communicate effectively in remote areas, besides assessing the strength of soldiers and artillery deployed by neighbours near the border in case of a stand-off.

Sources in the government told TOI that top bureaucrats in the home ministry recently held several rounds of meetings with BSF, ITBP, SSB and ISRO officials, during which it was discussed whether a single satellite would be enough to monitor activities on the borders or if each force needed to be provided a dedicated satellite.

It was felt that command, control, communication, surveillance, intelligence and reconnaissance abilities of border security forces, the first line of border defence, needed to be made impregnable, they said.—INP