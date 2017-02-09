India: Main problem-creator

Iqra Zahid

Islamabad

Following a long nationalistic struggle, India and Pakistan got independence from the British rule in 1947. The largest migration of about 10 million people in human history occurred at that time. As many as 1 million people died in local riots on both sides. Since then Pakistan and India are in a state of war on issues like Kashmir, water dispute, terrorism and other territorial disputes. The two nuclear powers never miss a chance of accusing each other. Their relations are burdened with mistrust, suspicious and pose a serious challenge to peace and stability in South Asia.

The latest conflict between the two counties arose when the Indian forces in Indian-occupied Kashmir used vile methods to subdue the peaceful protest of Kashmiri people for freedom. More than 100 civilians have been killed and injured in clashes between Kashmiris and Indian forces. Pakistan could not remain a silent spectator in this situation and made an effort to draw the world’s attention towards Kashmir issue. Following the Uri incident on September 18, 2016, India thoughtlessly put the blame on Pakistan. PM Modi made a number of statements vowing that India will mount a global campaign to isolate Pakistan in the world. He bluntly called Pakistan a terrorist state and claimed that Pakistan is also responsible for the unrest in the IoK and its hand cannot be ruled out in Pathankot and Mumbai attacks. India also claimed that they had carried a surgical strike in Pakistan but Pakistan denied this claim.

The world has its eyes on the ongoing situation between the two nuclear powers because these two nations hold a very strong and strategic position in Asia and if God forbid war breaks it will damage not only the two countries but other parts of Asia and economy of the whole world. International community is calling upon Pakistan and India to find a solution of their issues. We believe that wise counsel would prevail upon India because it is the main problem-creator.