India launches Scorpene-class submarine

Observer Report

Mumbai

India launched its second French-designed Scorpene-class submarine in Mumbai on Thursday, NDTV reported.

The INS Khanderi, a diesel-electric submarine, can undertake a range of missions, including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and surveillance, according to Indian media.

The submarine has the ability to launch attacks with precision-guided weapons and torpedoes, as well as tube-launched anti-ship missiles, both underwater and on surface.

This class of submarine has stealth capability and is designed to operate in all theatres.

It is set to undergo trials before it can be inducted into the Indian Navy.