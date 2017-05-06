India launches S Asia satellite

New Delhi

India Friday launched the South Asia communication satellite from the spaceport of Sriharikota in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

State-owned Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), carrying the satellite, called GSAT-9, lifted off from second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota at 4:57 p.m. local time.

ISRO, which has built the satellite for use by countries of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) region, said that GSAT-9 has been launched with an objective to provide different communication applications in Ku-band with coverage over South Asia.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the date of launch of the satellite in his monthly radio programme, Mann ki baat (talk from the heart) Sunday.

“On May 5, India will launch the South Asia satellite. The benefits of this satellite will go a long way in meeting the developmental needs of the countries participating in this project,” the prime minister said in his address. —NNI

