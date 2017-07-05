India-Israel in multi-million dollar radar deal

Observer Report

Tel Aviv

In a venture expected to be worth tens of millions of dollars, the Mumbai-based Mahindra Group multinational conglomerate signed an initial deal in here on Tuesday to work with Israel’s Shachaf Engineering on radar production.

The parties signed the memorandum of understanding within the framework of the Indian business delegation that is accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his current visit in Israel, reports The Jerusalem Post.

Assuming the memorandum progresses into a full-fledged agreement, the Mahindra Group’s subsidiary Mahindra Telephonics will work with Tel Aviv-based Shachaf Engineering to develop strategic subassemblies and systems for aerospace, marine and automotive applications.

“Both entities are part of large business houses with diversified yet complementary interests in strategic electronics,” said S.P. Shukla, chairman of Mahindra Aerospace and group president for aerospace and defense at the Mahindra Group. “We believe that this Indo-Israeli collaboration would synergistically combine our capabilities with technical strengths of Shachaf Engineering.”

The work would involve design, manufacturing and sourcing activities in Israel and India, as well as technology transfer and training organization, according to the companies.

For the time being, the partners plan to focus on the next generation of a specific type of aerospace radar, which is currently being developed, produced and tested in India, Zeev Harel, CEO of Shachaf Engineering, told The Jerusalem Post. The aim is to move the design, production and testing of specific subassembly components over to Shachaf by January 1, which could lower the total cost, he explained.

“It is not only my belief but our commitment to Mahindra that we will lower the total cost they pay in India, have a better supply chain and reduce the total [cost of materials],” Harel said. “This will allow Mahindra to have a better balance sheet and a better delivery of components from the US, because we intend to purchase those for the next three years in a one-go.”

The companies, Harel added, are in final discussions as to which third-party firm will provide the electronics manufacturing services in Israel.

For Jayanta Chatterjee, CEO of Mahindra Telephonics Integrated Systems, the partnership is a “win-win” collaboration for both parties. He expressed hopes that the memorandum of understanding will be converted into a commercial agreement as soon as possible.

“We have been working with Israeli companies for a quite a while now,” Chatterjee told the Post ahead of the signing. “We have collaborations with a lot of companies and I think it’s a really positive cooperation with a lot of promise and strengths.”

Chatterjee stressed the importance of furthering Indian-Israeli collaborations.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Israel Tuesday for the first ever visit by an Indian premier, amid growing ties between the two countries including billions of dollars in defence deals. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials welcomed Modi with an official ceremony at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv at the start of his three-day visit.

The two leaders embraced heartily and gave brief speeches, pledging to work together on issues including security, agriculture and energy.

Modi called the visit “groundbreaking,” while Netanyahu said it was “historic”.