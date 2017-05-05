India indulges in state terrorism in Kashmir: Masood

Round table conference highlights war crimes of Indian forces

Ashraf Ansari

Islamabad

Addressing a Round table conference on current situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan said, the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir Valley are committing criminal abuses of human rights in pursuit of New Delhi’s policy to suppress the movement of the Kashmiri people for the right to self determination.

He said, scale and intensity of atrocities being committed by the Indian forces under cover of black laws amounted to state terrorism. He said, voices are being raised at international level in support of the just cause of the Kashmiri people but there was need to sensitise the international community for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people through implementation of the relevant UN resolutions.

Other speakers included former President Azad Kashmir Maj. Gen (retired) Anwar Khan, retired chief justices of Azad Kashmir Majid Malik and Manzoor Gilani, Kashmiri leaders Ghulam Mohammad Safi, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi and Mehmood Saghir, Ambassador Arif Kamal, Dr. Syed Nazir Gillani, President London based Jammu Kashmir Council for Human rights and Prof. Dr. Adnan Sarwar. They touched on various aspects of the Kashmir issue and brought into focus the current tragic situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir. The speakers saluted the people of occupied Kashmir who are confronting worst Indian repressive measures and struggling for freedom from illegitimate Indian rule.

The participants of the Round table conference unanimously passed a resolution to condemn the Indian War crimes in Kashmir, stressing need to raise the issue in the framework of diplomacy, advocacy and mechanisms provided by the UN and other international organisations.

The resolution brought on record examples of brutalities being committed by the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir and observed that India was committing war crimes in Kashmir and indulging in state terrorism. The resolution said, India is at war with the principles of the UN Charter as it continues to flout the International Humanitarian Law, Universal Declaration of Human Rights and above all resolutions of the Security Council on Kashmir.