India heats up LoC

AS the Indian side is heating up situation on the Line of Control and Working Boundary by resorting to unprovoked firing, Pakistan Army’s Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Maj Gen Sahir Shamsad Mirza established a hotline contact with his Indian counterpart on Monday and strongly protested Indian attack on the Army vehicle which resulted in martyrdom of four Pakistani soldiers. The DGMO very rightly sent across a loud and lucid message that any recurrence of the incident will invoke strong response from Pakistan.

Especially over the last few years, India has been incessantly pursuing the path of belligerence every now and then engaging Pakistani troops on the LoC and Working Boundary. Just in the first seven months of current year, the Indian troops have violated ceasefire by 580 times, the highest number ever recorded between the two countries. In addition, our eternal enemy is also fighting a proxy war using the Afghan soil and other locations to stoke unrest and anarchy within Pakistan especially Balochistan. We also have before us the venomous language that Modi uses at every important forum to malign Pakistan. Though he has miserably failed in his attempts to isolate Pakistan, the world community must understand that Indian sordid designs and war mongering will not augur well for regional peace and stability. Whilst Pakistan has always demonstrated utmost restraint, yet there is genuine desire in the public that we should give a tit-for-tat response to any Indian move on all fronts. Unprovoked Indian firing on civilians and the recent one on Pakistan Army’s vehicle have the potential to escalate a major military stand off between the two nuclear-tipped neighbours. We, therefore, will urge important capitals to rise above their economic and political expediencies and use their influence on New Delhi to sit with Pakistan and find solution to all outstanding issues through viable dialogue. Military conflict will yield no good to Indians or to Pakistani people but add to their deprivation. The sooner Modi Junta realises this better it will be for the future generations of this region.

Related