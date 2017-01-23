India has no right to observe republic day in IOK: Shah

Srinagar

The illegally detained Chairman of Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Shabir Ahmad Shah, has said that India has no constitutional right to observe its Republic Day in Jammu and Kashmir as the state has never been its part. Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a statement issued in Srinagar, Sunday also asserted that given the brutal and oppressive attitude of Indian forces towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir, “It is totally unjustified that India celebrates this day in Kashmir”.

He appealed people particularly the students of schools and colleges not to participate in any of the function related to India’s Republic Day. “It doesn’t befit us to share our presence with those whose hands are smeared with the blood of our people.”

The DFP Chairman said, “We don’t have any issue with the people of India nor are we against the integrity of this country but given the India’s position as an occupier in Jammu and Kashmir, we, without giving any second thought, declare this day as a ‘Black Day’ for us.”

“How shameful it is that on one hand, India is busy in its Republic Day preparations and on the other side, has turned the territory into a virtual jail. The innocent civilians are harassed and humiliated through frequent frisking. Be it India’s Republic Day or the Independence Day; for Kashmiris, these days are no less than any trouble and nuisance for Kashmiris.”

Shabbir Ahmad Shah said January 26 may be a significant day for India but for the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir, the day is a reminder of the atrocities, brutalities, and massacres committed by Indian state and its forces in this territory.

“This day reminds us of all those loved ones who laid their lives while fighting the Indian oppression.—KMS