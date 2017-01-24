‘India has no right to celebrate Republic Day

Srinagar

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that India has been subjecting the people of Kashmir to the worst kind of oppression for last several decades and it has no right to celebrate its Republic Day in the territory.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar calling for observing January 26 as Black Day said, India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26 every year and calls itself the largest democracy of the world but has snatched the democratic right of Kashmiris and has been continuously denying them their birthright to self-determination. He said, democracy means accepting the rights of poor nations and doing justice to them but instead of this India is trampling Kashmiris’ rights with its military might. He said that it was India and its leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru who pledged before the international community to give the Kashmiris the right to self-determination but now Kashmiris were being killed and brutalized by India for demanding the same right. He said that if the history of only last five months was taken into account, hundreds of innocent Kashmiris were killed, thousands injured and many had been blinded.

The JKLF Chairman said that more than 10,000 Kashmiris were languishing in jails and voices of Kashmiri people had been suppressed through use of brute force. He also condemned the death sentenced given to an innocent youth, Muzaffar Ahmad Rather of Kulgam, by an Indian court. Hurriyet leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, in his statement in Srinagar said that India had invaded Jammu and Kashmir against the will of Kashmiri people and it had no moral and constitutional right to celebrate its Republic Day in the occupied territory.—KMS