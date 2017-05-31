India has handed over Kashmir to its army: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that the statements coming out of New Delhi show that the Indian government has decided to openly admit that it has handed over Kashmir and the people of Kashmir to its army.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who continues to be under House arrest, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Arun Jaitleys remarks as defence minister of India while defending the action of the infamous Army Major, that in “war-like zones tackling the situation should be left to the military as it requires military solutions and the repeated anti-Kashmiri statements issued by the Army chief of India, this time wanting to instill fear in our hearts and wishing people of Kashmir had guns instead of stones in their hands so he could happily do as he pleased with them, actually inciting our youth to pick up arms and get killed, is appalling, to say the least, reflect that it is army which is in control here.

Mirwaiz said the level of arrogance of power and contempt exhibited towards the people of Kashmir, through such insensitive statements, no longer shocks the people of Kashmir, as we have come to realize that we are no longer considered human beings by the Indian state and that New Delhi is only interested in a military solution to a political and human issue.

Strongly condemning the Uri incident in which two unidentified elderly men were killed by the Indian forces and buried stealthily in the dead of night, while claiming them to be members of Pakistan BAT, Mirwaiz said it is the sad story of one-upmanship and tit for tat between India and Pakistan that is played out each day in Kashmir and along the LoC and in which civilians get caught and suffer.

Mirwaiz said maturity and goodwill demand that all accept the reality of the problem at hand which is essentially political and human in nature, and resolve it politically and in keeping with human values and principles. No amount of military might can solve the dispute, he added.—KMS