India to go barbaric in Occupied Kashmir

Iqbal Khan

CONFIRMATIONS are pouring in that Indian intelligence is at an advanced stage of unleashing Nazi style clandestine death squads to eliminate Kashmiri freedom fighters and APHC leadership. To facilitate easy going for upcoming death squad, security cover of APHC leaders would be revoked, and they would be warned that they face a life threat from unknown militants. A typical squad would comprise of numerous private contractors on the pattern of notorious ‘Black Water’. This Indian concept was supported by the Israeli internal security officials during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to that country. When Kashmir’s bold politician Abdul Gani Lone was assassinated 15 years ago, not too long after, it became known that a RAW hired gunman was involved in his murder.

Reportedly, Israeli leaders have also advised Modi to use regular army to eliminate the Kashmir youths who pose a serious threat of resistance. Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, a former police guy, has held a series of meetings with senior officials from Israeli’s external and internal intelligence outfits—Mossad and Shit Bet to discuss future cooperation. Ajit Doval is also eager to hire some specialist from Israeli-based “International Protection (IP)” an entity founded and staffed by Israel’s retired personnel from Intelligence and armed forces. An Israeli security firm known as “Modiin Ezrachi” and its affiliate “ME-Roy” have also been approached by the Indian intelligence officials for hiring some instructors to help develop a private-contractors unit for eliminating Kashmiri leaders, activists and militants.

Indian security forces are now gearing up to use a more dangerous capsicum gel-based gas shells and spray to crush unarmed civil protestors. Presently Indian security forces are extensively using PAVA gas and pellet guns against peaceful Kashmiris. Though PAVA gas which is the chemical compound of Pelargonic Acid and Vanillyl Amide does affect the eyes and skins of victims, the upcoming new gas weapon is far more dangerous that could cause skin cancer and permanent eye-defects. Indian security forces would continue to use the pellet guns despite criticism by human rights bodies and Indian media. Kashmir is internationally recognized as a disputed territory whose final status is yet to be determined by its people. This is a matter that urgently needs to be put on a road to find a just and viable solution. Kashmir is an occupied country. Its sovereignty and right to self-determination is being ignored. India insists that this state, is an integral part of India and refuses to negotiate in any manner with the people of Kashmir or with Pakistan or with the United Nations. India does not want to resolve the Kashmir conflict but is working to dissolve it. India is trying to push the issue under the mat by stating that it is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and is no one else’s business. Indian does everything to stall negotiations on Kashmir, sometimes it calls it a non-negotiable issue and other times it tries to link it with terrorism.

Former President Obama and President Trump wished to play a role in resolving this conflict. President Obama did not do anything practically but at least in principle he is on record to have said on November 9, 2010, in India, that the resolution of Kashmir is in the interest of United States. President Donald Trump asserted during the campaign trail in October 2016 that he would be willing to mediate in addressing the “very, very hot tinderbox” of Kashmir between India and Pakistan. “If it was necessary I would do that. If we could get India and Pakistan getting along, I would be honored to do that. That would be a tremendous achievement … I think if they wanted me to, I would love to be the mediator or arbitrator,” Donald Trump added.

Likewise, on June 21, 2017, UNSG Antonio Guterres, suggested that his meetings between Pakistani and Indian Prime Ministers could help resolve the ongoing conflict in Kashmir. Presumably, the Indian government has told Guterres to mind his own business since agreements had long been in place establishing the conflict as strictly a bilateral issue. India presents a wholly false picture of the situation in Kashmir to mislead the public about the conflict. At the same time, the people of Kashmir stand exposed to multidimensional sufferings. With Indian sadism and international apathy galore, no worthwhile relief for the hapless Kashmiris is in sight in immediate timeframe. By refusing to implement the UN Security Council resolutions, India is in violation of the UN charter.

As of now, though the entire world is fully aware of the magnitude of the tragedy in Kashmir, no power or group of powers have gone beyond lip service to halt the ongoing holocaust in Kashmir. Unarmed peaceful demonstrators are continuously exposed to barbaric weapons and draconian laws. Indifferent attitude of international community emboldens the ultra-right Indian government to continue with massacre and speed-up maiming of Kashmiris. Nevertheless, the effort towards resolving Kashmir dispute is slowly picking momentum and Indian stubbornness may not be an open-ended sustainable option. OIC and international Human Rights associations are playing an effective role to increase awareness as to what is happening in Indian occupied Kashmir.

During the ongoing phase of freedom struggle, virtually all the citizens of Srinagar came out in multiple times on the streets to lodge a non-violent protest against the continuance of Indian occupation. At times more than a million Kashmiris have demonstrated during these protests. Number of memoranda submitted to the office of United Nations Military Observer Group India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) has exceeded 400. Huge procession/ marches have also taken place in the US, the UK and other European countries.

Indian occupation of Kashmir is by far the most consequential political blunder the Indian government has made. India never anticipated its catastrophic consequences. India is nowhere close to silencing the voices and screams for freedom. Kashmiris have no choice but to hang tough, keep making the sacrifices, and keep hope for the best solution to emerge. There is no military solution to Kashmir issue. Indian forces have to leave. Peace cannot come until Kashmir is demilitarised and a plebiscite is held.

—The writer is a freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

Email:[email protected]

Related