India to get 22 US Guardian drones

The US has cleared the sale of 22 Guardian drones to India, government sources said , a deal being termed as a “game changer” for bilateral ties ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s maiden visit to Washington for his meeting with President Donald Trump.

According to the informed government sources, the decision was communicated to the Indian government and the manufacturer by the State Department on Wednesday. The deal is estimated to be worth $2-3 billion.

“This is the first very significant sign of the Trump administration being more result oriented in its relationship with India compared to Obama administration,” a source said.

The sources, who requested anonymity as the deal has not been formally announced, said the sale of 22 predator drones being manufactured by General Atomics is “a game changer” for US-India relations as it operationalises the status of “major defence partner”.

The designation of India being a “major defence partner” was decided by the previous Obama Administration, and formally approved by the Congress.

The Indian Navy had made the request for this intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) platform last year.

US Aerospace expert Dr Vivek Lall of General Atomics, who was pivotal in India acquiring Boeing P8 ISR technology, is believed to have played a key role in fast tracking the decision-making process of the Trump administration.

Ahead of Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, the Indian external ministry spokesman hinted that the he (Modi) would raise terrorism emanating from Pakistan and US military aid to Islamabad in his meeting with President Donald Trump.

Asked if Modi was going to discuss the issue of cross-border terrorism with Trump, MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said India’s concerns regarding it were very well known and that it was logical to assume that matters relating to regional and global security would be discussed. “Terrorism that emanates from there (Pakistan) affects not only India, but other countries in South Asia and the world over,” he said.

“We do talk to our friends and partners on how to counter terrorism, cross-border terrorism and international terrorism,” he said. On whether India will apprise the US about its concerns over US military aid to Pakistan being diverted for anti-India activities, Baglay did not give a direct reply, but said such concerns were conveyed whenever there was an occasion.

In response to reported suggestions by UN secretary general Antonio Guterres that he was engaged in bringing about a dialogue between India and Pakistan, Baglay reiterated that bilateral issues between the two nations would have to be decided bilaterally.—INP