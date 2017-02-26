India fails to substantiate claim of Pak involvement in Uri attack

New Delhi

A closure report for the two Pakistani students has been filed in the trial court by National Investigation Agency of India. The Indian media stated on Sunday that the two boys’ involvement in the Uri attack could not be proved, which is why they will be sent to Pakistan as a goodwill gesture.

The Indian army has been informed about the case closure of the two teenagers. The two boys, Ahsan Khursheed and Faisal, were arrested three days after the attack in Uri in September 2016.

They were living in a village in Azad Kashmir, located at an hour’s walk from the Line of Control. They were picked by the Indian Army after they had strayed across the border.

The Indian foreign ministry had said that the two boys had confessed to facilitating the terror attack.

Faisal’s brother Ghulam Mustafa Tabassum, a doctor by profession, had told the Indian media that Faisal was at home on the day Indian agencies claimed terrorists crossed the border into India.“I don’t want any controversy or recrimination which is why I had not contacted the media,” Tabassum had said. “I am his elder brother and am supposed to protect him. I do not know what to do. I can only hope someone powerful in India reads our story and sends these boys home.”

Their school principal, Basharat Husain in Muzaffarabad, said both boys were 16 years old and had just graduated from class nine. About Faisal the principal said he was an extremely well-behaved student. “I did not know the two [Faisal and Ahsan] were friends,” Husain said. “But it is not surprising, given that they were in the same school, and came from similar backgrounds.”—INP