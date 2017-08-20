India deploys more troops in OK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian authorities have deployed additional troops in southern areas of the territory to prevent people from staging anti-India demonstrations and to suppress the ongoing freedom movement.

Four battalions brought from India for temporary duty during the annual Amarnath Yatra, which ended on August 7, have been deployed in the occupied territory.

Two battalions have been deployed along the Srinagar-Jammu Highway while two others have been deployed in southern areas of Kashmir.—KMS