India deploying Israeli fence systems along border: DG BSF

New Delhi

India is deploying along its border with Pakistan and Bangladesh a smart Israel-developed fencing system having a ‘quick response team’ mechanism which strikes when the CCTV powered control room detects an movement.

The Indian Border Security Force is implementing an ambitious project called the comprehensive integrated border management system (CIBMS) as part of the Narendra Modi government’s plan to completely seal the Indo-Pak and India-Bangladesh borders in the next few ye-

ars.

The BSF is tasked with guarding the over 6,300-km-long two borders and its chief, in a media interview in New Delhi, said the new frontier guarding systems will bring a sea change, for the first time, in this domain.

“There is going to be a paradigm shift in our operational preparedness. As of now, we patrol from point-A to point-B (along the border). What we are now planning is to shift to a QRT (quick reaction team)-based system and a number of new technologies which have not been tried so far are being tested,” said BSF Director General K K Sharma.—KMS