New Delhi

India will deploy nearly 30,000 paramilitary personnel for annual Amarnath Yatra beginning on June 29. An official of Indian Home Ministry in New Delhi said that nearly 30,000 paramilitary personnel will be deployed besides the police. These paramilitary personnel will be in addition to a large number of policemen already deployed in the areas along the two routes leading to the Amarnath cave. The pilgrimage will begin on June 29 and conclude on August 7.—KMS