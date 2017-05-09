India converting Kashmir into graveyard

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyet leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has said that India is trying to convert Kashmir into a gravey-

ard.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian forces were using oppressive and repressive tactics and brute force to eliminate the freedom sentiment from the hearts of people which was impossible.

A delegation of JKPL today visited Batipora Hari Tral to pay tributes to Suhail Ahmad who was martyred by forces.

Later, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza addressed the gathering via telephone and paid tributes to Suhail and said sacrifices of youth would not go waste.—KMS