India continues to brutalise Kashmiris

Malik Ashraf

SATURDAY was probably the bloodiest day in Kashmir since the eruption of a new wave of freedom struggle that started last year in the backdrop of murder of Burhan Wani by the Indian security forces. Thirteen people are reported to have been killed by the Indian security forces while trying to quell the uprising that started due to the killing of Wani’s successor, Sabzar Ahmed Bhat. What is painful to note is that while Pakistan has all along been condemning the Indian atrocities and urging the UN and international community to take notice of the reign of terror let loose by the Indian security forces in the occupied Kashmir, the latter continues to remain indifferent. Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz reportedly has again written to the UN and important world capitals inviting their attention to what was going on in IHK, seeking their intervention.

The Indian government not only feels encouraged by the looking the other way attitude of the international community in suppressing the freedom struggle in the valley through the use of ruthless force but also the support of all the political parties in India as well as its media. Whereas the situation in Pakistan is just the opposite. The politics in Pakistan continues to remain hostage to the culture of political vendetta which sometimes entails an embarrassing collateral fall out for the country. The classic example of this detestable political culture was the flak directed at the government by the opposition in regards to the interim order of the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Yadav case that actually reflects either their ignorance about the issue or intellectual dishonesty designed to malign the government at the cost of national interests.

The opposition leader in the national assembly Khursheed Shah said that it was a set-back for Pakistan which happened because the government mishandled the case due to its negligence. The reaction from PTI was quite bizarre. Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressing a public rally in Quetta said that the issue of Kulbushan Yadav was decided in a meeting between the Prime Minister and Indian business tycoon Jindal in their meeting at Murree a few days before India took the case to the ICJ. That perhaps was the most preposterous proposition. He has been a foreign minister of the country and must be aware of how international relations were conducted and how the ICJ worked. What he said is tantamount to casting aspersion on the integrity of a prestigious legal organ of the UN whose jury comprised judges drawn from a number of countries as well as the Prime Minister of the country. That rhetoric clearly reflected political vendetta rather than a rational thinking meant to serve the national interests. It clearly reinforced the narrative of the enemy.

It was suggested that Pakistan by accepting the jurisdiction of ICJ in a protocol signed in March 2017 had bartered away its interests under some sinister motives. Those who said so actually had not read the recent protocol and the one signed in 1960. The attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf was right on money to challenge this impression by saying “The original — 1960 declaration — was without reservations and exceptions. Pakistan prior to March 2017 had signed up to an ipso facto compulsory jurisdiction of the ICJ. In plain words, we had made no exceptions or reservations. The correct position is that Pakistan had signed off to an unconditional declaration to agree to the jurisdiction of the ICJ way back in September 1960. In March 2017, we made a declaration of exceptions reservations and conditions,” That can hardly be disputed as out of the nine exemptions and reservations included in the March 2017 declaration of protocol Clause (e) says “all matters related to the national security of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan”

Those who took umbrage at the government and the state institutions, based their criticism on the assumption that the ICJ decision had vindicated the Indian position. That argument betrayed the lack of understanding of the legal processes at the courts. The ICJ through its interim order had stayed the execution of Kulbhushan Yadav till the final verdict of the court. In other words it had given a stay order which is a normal course of action designed to give the parties sufficient time for preparing and presenting their case before the court. The verdict itself said “the provisional measures are without prejudice to the final determination of the merits and jurisdiction of the case”. Even on Kashmir issue politicking has been going on. I think our politicians do need to get their act right. I think time has come for Pakistan to also revisit its strategy of resolving disputes with India through dialogue. It has not worked in the last 45 years since signing of Simla agreement and there is no hope of India backing off from its intransigence. Pakistan may well consider the option of taking the issue to the International Court of Justice while continuing with the diplomatic offensive to sensitise the world capitals and the UN in regards to the Indian oppression in Kashmir and urging them to help in resolving the dispute in line with the UN resolutions on the subject. It is a shame that while India continued to brutalize the people of Kashmir the world community could not care less.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

Email: [email protected]